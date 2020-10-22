Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 2,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,780. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

