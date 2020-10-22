Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 10,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

