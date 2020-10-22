Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
CADE stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
