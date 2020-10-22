Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CADE stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

