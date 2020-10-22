Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.98.

Calix stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

