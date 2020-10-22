Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $22.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

