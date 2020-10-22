Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

CATC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,819. The stock has a market cap of $415.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

