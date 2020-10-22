Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.48. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

