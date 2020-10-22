Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.39 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

