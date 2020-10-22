Canadian National Railway Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,527,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,290,000 after buying an additional 314,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.