Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:CNI opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

