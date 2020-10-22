Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:CNI opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
