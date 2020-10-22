Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $13.50 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $13.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.24.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $316.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $327.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 460.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

