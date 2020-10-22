Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

