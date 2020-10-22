Capital One Financial Comments on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NYSE CXO opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

