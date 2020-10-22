Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

NYSE:AR opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.74. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

