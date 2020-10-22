Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $61.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

