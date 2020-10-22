Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 9,066,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,451,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

