CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.77. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

