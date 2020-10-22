CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading 5% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 6,271,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,294,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

In other news, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $51,593.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock worth $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

