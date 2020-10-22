CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading 5% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 6,271,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,294,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.
About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.
