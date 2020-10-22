Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

CDEV stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the second quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 13,193,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

