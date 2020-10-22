CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NYSE:GIB opened at $66.60 on Monday. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 31.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CGI by 281.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

