Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Down to $29.35

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $28.50. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 353,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.16.

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

