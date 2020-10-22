Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.22% from the company’s current price.

NGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 68,749 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $1,232,669.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 19,895 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $355,921.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 190,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,807 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

