Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.
GTLS opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
