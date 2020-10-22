Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHEF. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

CHEF opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

