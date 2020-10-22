China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 922,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,321,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

