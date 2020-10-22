Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG traded down $78.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,288.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,089.89. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,514.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.