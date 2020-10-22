Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG stock traded down $82.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,284.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,283.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,089.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

