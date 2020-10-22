Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

