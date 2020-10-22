Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:C opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 466,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

