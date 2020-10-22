City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY) Shares Gap Down to $179.00

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) (LON:CMHY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $179.00, but opened at $173.61. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L) shares last traded at $174.38, with a volume of 28,396 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

