Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) and IMPINJ (OTCMKTS:PI) Financial Contrast

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMPINJ and Clean Energy Pathways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPINJ $152.84 million 4.29 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -28.15 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Energy Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMPINJ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IMPINJ and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPINJ 0 2 3 0 2.60 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMPINJ currently has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. Given IMPINJ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Profitability

This table compares IMPINJ and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPINJ -21.57% -14.90% -8.70% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of IMPINJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of IMPINJ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IMPINJ has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 4.53, suggesting that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMPINJ beats Clean Energy Pathways on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, a distributed operating system for its platform. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

