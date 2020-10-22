Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Sells $53,169.42 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Telesmanic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, September 9th, Robert Telesmanic sold 243 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $16,183.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 489,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.