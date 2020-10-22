Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Sells $53,169.42 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Telesmanic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Robert Telesmanic sold 243 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $16,183.80.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 489,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
