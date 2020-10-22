Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of CNS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

