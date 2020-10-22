Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,878,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

