Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.