Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) vs. First Physicians Capital Group (NYSE:FPCG) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Physicians Capital Group alerts:

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Community Health Systems -2.50% N/A -0.45%

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Community Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Health Systems $13.21 billion 0.04 -$675.00 million ($0.89) -5.40

First Physicians Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Health Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Physicians Capital Group and Community Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Health Systems 0 4 1 0 2.20

Community Health Systems has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -14.51, indicating that its stock price is 1,551% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats First Physicians Capital Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Physicians Capital Group Company Profile

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or leased 102 hospitals, including 100 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 16,240 licensed beds. Community Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Physicians Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Physicians Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.