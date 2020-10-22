Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Gap Down to $36.07

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (LON:COD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $35.01. Compagnie de Saint Gobain shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 200,117 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

