Concho Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Concho Resources stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

