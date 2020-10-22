Congress Park Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 666,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.