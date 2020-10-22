Connectome (CNTM) Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00009605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.36 or 0.04566836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00279472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00030109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

