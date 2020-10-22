ConocoPhillips to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $30.64 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

