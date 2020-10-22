Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROAD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 263.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

