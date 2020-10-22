Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CPSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

