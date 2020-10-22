Continental (FRA:CON) PT Set at €95.00 by Nord/LB

Continental (FRA:CON) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CON. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Continental alerts:

CON opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1-year high of €256.50 ($301.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.21.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.