Contrasting Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -25.97% -11.73% -4.63% Independence Realty Trust 14.10% 4.71% 1.71%

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 5 0 0 1.63 Independence Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.37%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.38 -$3.67 million $1.94 2.68 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 5.49 $45.90 million $0.76 15.49

Independence Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.