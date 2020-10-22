Contrasting Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Global Indemnity Group (OTCMKTS:GBLI)

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $47.55 billion 0.35 $1.32 billion N/A N/A Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.56 $70.01 million N/A N/A

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 2.78% 7.96% 0.96% Global Indemnity Group 4.92% -3.35% -1.15%

Dividends

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Global Indemnity Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Indemnity Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.