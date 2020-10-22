Contrasting The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) & LSL Property Services (NYSE:LSLPF)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

91.2% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Howard Hughes and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 2.65 $73.96 million $1.71 36.65 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Volatility and Risk

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Howard Hughes and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given The Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes -15.42% -2.30% -0.94% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Howard Hughes beats LSL Property Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i. The MPCs segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 9,943 remaining saleable acres of land. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 21 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.