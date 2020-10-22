Contrasting TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Sonova (NASDAQ:SONVY)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonova and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sonova and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 1 7 1 0 2.00 TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Given TransMedics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Sonova.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonova and TransMedics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.96 billion 5.76 $489.96 million $1.49 35.28 TransMedics Group $23.60 million 14.90 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -5.49

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sonova has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSantÃ©, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding AG sells its products through wholesale companies and independent distributors; and provides professional audiological care services through a network of approximately 3,500 stores and clinics. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in StÃ¤fa, Switzerland.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

