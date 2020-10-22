Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE CTB opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.56. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 104.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,652 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $3,114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

