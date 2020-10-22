Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Copart by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,230,000 after acquiring an additional 978,191 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 58,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 428,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.